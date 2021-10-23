From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A Nnewi-based preacher has prophesied the emergence of what he calls a ‘United Igbo Republic’ amid growing calls for separatism in Nigeria’s South East.

Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh, the General Overseer of Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministries (aka “By Fire By Fire”) in Nnewi, Anambra State said that he had received the ‘revelation’ while observing his ministry’s annual forty-day prayer and fasting that a group called the ‘Indigenous People of Igbo (IPI)’ is poised to actualise the new republic.

Bishop Udeh told the media that those to make up the new Igbo nation as revealed to him would consist of Igbo-speaking inhabitants of Rivers, Edo, Benue, Akwa Ibom, Delta and all other states with Igbo-speakers.

According to him, ‘this new development is better than sticking to Biafra. The name Biafra should be dropped to embrace the new name. The Igbo must zero on the United Igbo Republic (Igbo Bu Igbo) and a new group called the Indigenous People of Igbo (IPI) are the ones God has designated to actualise the Igbo new nation. You should know that Ndigbo are republicans. The agitators must stick to this new God’s agenda. This new name will add tonic to Igbo freedom without wasting time.

‘People from Itsekiri, Ijaw and some parts of Bayelsa have removed themselves from the struggle and they should be left alone. They have been bought over by the Fulanis. If any of them is later interested, they can apply to the United Nations (UNO)for inclusion. But, by the way, the UNO is doing the bidding of the Islamic nations, they should not be trusted. UNO has lost its credibility. The organisation should rather be known now as United Arab Nations (UAN) not UNO because of its activities to support Islamic nations.

‘If Igbo inhabitants in Rivers are added to the new Republic, the Igbo would not be landlocked as some uninformed antagonists of the Igbo have thought. People from Ikwerre in Rivers and those from Ika Ibo are free to join this movement that must come to pass. Others can go ahead with one Nigeria.

‘The UNO and Nigerian government must not waste time to conduct a referendum to make sure this revelation comes to pass. Nobody can change it. Igbo are destined to have the new Republic and nobody can stop it. The Nigerian government has failed to declare bandits and killer herdsmen as terrorists only to insist that IPOB as an organisation seeking freedom is one. This cannot continue. Thus says the Lord.

‘Those who say they are not part of Biafra can now have their way. The United Igbo Republic is what God has ordained to actualise freedom.

‘The Nigerian government is busy preparing for war against the Igbo, acquiring warplanes and armoured vehicles but the God of the Igbo is very much alive. He will always do the needful when the time comes. This is what they fail to understand. Ndigbo are special creatures. You can never, repeat, never exterminate them.

‘Many innocent Igbo youths have been killed in an attempt to annihilate the race but it is not possible to remove the Igbo nation from the surface of the earth. God will soon rise in anger in defence of the Igbo. This new Republic will not be actualised in violence because it is God’s programme. Ndigbo and all Biafra agitators must key to this revelation as directed by the God Almighty.’

Bishop Udeh who said that the fasting and praying exercise was the fifth his ministries had observed said he never doubted the message revealed to him by God.

He said in his over twenty years as the servant of God, anything revealed to him would always come to fulfilment.

