Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Ignatius Kaigama, said on Thursday, that COVID-19 pandemic has led to the realization that Nigerians are not masters of their own fate.

He added that, ultimately, the lives of the people are in God’s hands, and in the midst of all the harshness and experiences that COVID-19 pandemic poses, Nigerians must know that God wants them to draw good lessons out of the evil of COVID-19 pandemic.

Archbishop Kaigama who spoke at an interactive meeting with Journalists in Abuja, said, “COVID-19 pandemic is an opportunity to repent of our sins. Our God is giving us a second chance to begin again.

“If we sincerely repent and turn to Him, just as He forgave the people of Nineveh, He will forgive and heal us. We should not be blind to our personal sins and the sins of the world.

“Let us turn the positive experiences being garnered during this pandemic, like the sense of solidarity, selflessness and community into policy and practice and be our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers.”

He also believed that Nigeria is blessed with enormous natural and human resources, and should be very ready at such critical times to provide and efficiently distribute palliatives to the poor and needy.

“Our politics must be further refined, to include high principles and values and must become an offer of self to serve the people. The social cancer of corruption must give way for Nigeria to speed up journey to join the league of developed nations.

“Well intentioned anti-corruption agencies like the ICPC and EFCC, obviously, do not appear to have performed optimally, with the allegations of high level corruption in the news recently,” he added.