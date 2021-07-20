From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A Christian cleric, Adewale Giwa has said that the Almighty God will disgrace those running after popular Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo popularly called Sunday Igboho.

Giwa who is the senior pastor of Awaiting the second coming of Christ Ministry, Akure, said Sunday Igboho is an hero and should not be treated as a common criminal.

He said “No cause for concern because the Lord will rise and disgrace those who want Sunday Igboho dead or incarcerated with a view to allowing their Fulani kinsmen take over the country.

“You came to somebody’s house without a prior notice, destroyed his property, killed his people and arrested others. Yet, you are still running after him just because he is fighting against the Fulani killers who continue to murder and molest our people.

“Do not rob the poor because he is poor, or crush the afflicted at the gate; For the Lord will plead their case qnd take the life of those who rob them.

“The Lord who stood with Ehud, Othniel, Gideon and other freedom fighters in the Scripture will stand by Sunday Adeyemo and defeat those running after his life.

“I am sure those in Cotonou follow the developments in Nigeria and they might not want to do anything that can rubbish their image,” he added.