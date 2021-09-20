From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwoland in Osun State, Oba Abdul Rasheed Adewale Akanbi, has advised Yoruba traditional rulers to stop visiting shrines, warning that God will punish any king who worships idols.

Speaking during the Iwo crusade total deliverance at the Prayer Centre Church of God (PCCG), in a video circulating on social media, Oluwo cursed the deities and those that worship idols.

Also quoting copiously from the book of Psalms 16 verse 4, Oluwo charged the Pastors to ensure that idols are eradicated in the land.

He maintained that Nigeria would remain backwards if people, particularly traditional rulers, are worshipping idols.

‘Who is Sango, Oya, Ogun, Osun and others before God? What is the supreme being that all these deities worshipped.

‘Our forefathers who have reigned as king throughout the Yoruba race misled everybody, they were wrong. This position of king doesn’t have any connection with deities. The position should not have any meeting point with deities and idols.

‘All those who have been kings in Yoruba kingdom, the pastors, prophets, reverends, especially the Prophet Ogunmodede, I want to tell you that you are all doing great work. The voice of God has manifest that in Yorubaland, the king that refuses to dump idols and deities will not know rest. The trouble you are all facing now, the Yoruba kings are responsible for them all.

‘God is the king, that means the palace where the king lives should be what? The only enemy and rival of God in that palace is the deities or idols that stay in the palace with the king.

‘I know you are all from different towns. The leader, driver, head of a town who give orders and directives now harbours idols or deities in the palace that is originally owned by God, what will be the outcome, won’t they be fighting?

‘That means the place of authority of your towns, there is a trouble, what do you think will be the resultant effect on the subjects? You are in trouble already. Don’t berate my stand on this issue, you need to yield to my counsel.

‘Idols must not be in a king’s palace. Go and tell the kings. You married a wife and she brought another man to the house, how would it be? That is what the kings in the Yorubaland are doing to God. Yet, they are looking for God’s blessing.

‘God is here to clear away all idols from the land. What you all need to do is that you are competing to take out idols away from the land. Make sure idols are perished in the land with the help of the pastors.

‘Idols is troubling Yorubaland, before the power can shift to Yorubaland we have to stop idol worshipping. Do you know where the power of Nigeria is today? It is the North because they detest idol worshipping. They made the foundation of those thrones to be God, you can not see any idols around them.

‘Idol is a strange religion in Yorubaland. God pronounced that we should worship him in the garden of Eden when he instructed Adam to be worshipping him. It will not be well with deities and idols. They are ruined. Stop visiting shrines.’

Reacting to the purported Oluwo’s statement, Chief Ifayemi Elebuibon, said, “the only thing I can say to Oluwo is that it seems the Islamic religion in which he believes in has made him see traditional things wrongly.

‘Yorubaland is not an Arabic/Islamic land. He ought to know that we have our own practice here. He can’t just bring the belief and behaviour of the Arab people down here. And that is what he doesn’t understand. It is better for him to go over there and be king since he believes more in the Islamic religion.’

