Gilbert Ekezie

A two-day crusade organised by the The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries was concluded recently at The Chosen Revival Ground, along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Lagos.

It was a programme that featured messages on salvation, sanctification, Holy Ghost Baptism, among others. Many were liberated from physical challenges and diseases.

The interdenominational event attracted a huge crowd of participants. During his ministration, General Overseer of the ministry, Pastor Lazarus Muoka said the programme was divinely designed to break every yoke and bondage that had constituted limitations and stagnation in the lives of the people and the nation at large. He said God was determined that every freedom should be actualised.

The cleric also said that yokes holding Nigeria and Nigerians must break. He declared that no participant would go home empty-handed.

The cleric explained that God had seen the socio-economic suffocation that Nigerians were subjected to, and therefore scheduled the crusade to liberate them from all entanglement.

Muoka who assured Nigerians of freedom from every problems confronting them, said after the crusade, the era of apprehension and general strangulation pervading the society in recent times would end.

“It does not matter the nature of the ugly situation challenging the lives of participants, how long they have been in that situation and who is behind their predicaments. Our assurance is that God has set aside the two-day crusade to intervene in the affairs of His people and break every yoke. He will also arise and douse the tension that hitherto has enveloped the horizon of Nigeria,” he said. “It is never the will of God that the entire nation should remain under any limitation or asphyxiation. Nigeria must be free. It does not matter the extent of the limitation against anyone, families or businesses, we are sure that God will do something new in the lives of participants and new experience of peace and joy will come their way because when God determines to do something, nothing can stop him.”

Several participants testified to how God touched their lives positively through Pastor Muoka. Rev. Francis Onyekachi Anosike, General Overseer of Rock of Victory Ministry International, Johannesburg, South Africa announced that he was submitting his ministry under the coverage of The Lord’s Chosen by divine directions. He said he had an encounter overnight during which he was spiritually directed to submit himself to Pastor Muoka who is his spiritual father.

“When I woke, I heard a clear voice saying, ‘that is your spiritual father that you must submit to,” he recalled.

“To confirm that, whenever we have any problem in my ministry, immediately Muoka opens his mouth and talks, there must be instant divine solution. So, the Lord has confirmed and proved to me in different ways that Pastor Muoka is my spiritual father.”

Mrs Ozioma Tobias who regained her memory after many years following the deliverance prayer, was full of gratitude to God. “My coming to this programme is a serious blessing. I regained my memory after the prayer and deliverance. As I speak, I am a free person.”

One Mr James had his spinal cord injury of six years healed. “I was billed for surgery and was told that my chance of survival was 50/50. As I was thinking of what to do, I heard about this programme and attended. Now, I am healed.”

Mrs Faith Mohammed testified that God saved her from family threats and persecution following her conversion to Christianity. “I have been under serious family threats due to my faith and I have been battling with that until God intervened after the prayers of Pastor Muoka. Today, nobody threatens me again,” she said.

Others who gave thanks to God for instant healing were a 27 year-old deaf and dumb man, a man that suffered partial blindness for three years and another with a six-month liver problem.