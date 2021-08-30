From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Sen Matthew Urhoghide (PDP-Edo South) said God will not forgive him if had pocketed the money meant for the empowerment of the people of his constituency.

He said this in Benin during the commissioning and distribution of empowerment materials for youths and the unemployed in the Edo South senatorial District made available by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs but facilitated by him.

According to him, ‘I want all of you to feel that you belong to a family. And you know a senator that cares. All these things, if I have wanted to personalise them and put the money in my pocket, all these things you are seeing now you will not see them but God will not forgive me if I do it.

‘So if I have made the sacrifice to you, please use it.

‘Particularly our youths, empowerment is not the million I give to you. Even if I give you a generator and there is a power failure and you take it to your house, you have empowered your family,’ he said.

Sen Urhoghide said that he feels the pains of the unemployed and that the government cannot tackle the problem alone but the collective effort of everyone pointing that, that is the reason he has to press so hard that such materials are made available to the people of his senatorial district.

The senator, admonishing the recipients of the items not to sell them, said they have no reason to be poor if they should judiciously make use of them to better their lots.

He appealed to members of the party who have not benefited from his empowerment programme to be patient and wait for the next batch.

Items distributed were motorcycles, generating sets and sewing machines.

