Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A group has supported Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai’s views on godfatherism in Nigerian politics, noting that it is a nationalistic issue that inhibits the development of Nigerian democracy and self-reliance among the youths.

Governor El-Rufai recently lampooned the scourge of godfatherism in Nigeria, particularly in Lagos State.

But the El-Rufai National Media Support Group in a press conference on Wednesday in Kaduna, told journalists that the issue needed to be viewed with all seriousness, as it makes the youths dependent on moneybag politicians.

Chairman of El-Rufai National Media Support Group, Musa, Aliyu Kalli, said that the governor’s comment should serve as a tonic to correct the notion of moneybag politicians who capitalised on youths’ vulnerability to use and dump them after election without recourse to their future.

According to the group, the governor’s statement on godfatherism needed to be seen as a corrective measure to help rejuvenate Nigeria’s democratic governance.

“Governor el-Rufai is more of a nationalist than a regional politician hence he is speaking from the position of a nationalist, and his points need to be viewed so to put godfathers in politics in the right perspective.

“People need to ponder on the comments instead of condemning them. Governor El-Rufai’s track record as FCT minister is there to point to the fact that he is a nationalist.

“He has never acted as a regional leader, all he is after is a better living condition for all, irrespective of tribe, religion or political affiliation.

“However, youths should rededicate themselves to the cause of uplifting the democratic setting through a more reformed process and shun godfatherism for a Nigeria that is devoid of acrimony.

“The governor is more concerned about the wellbeing of the youth of the nation, hence his call to shift ground from godfatherism in politics and play developmental democracy.”

Kalli said.