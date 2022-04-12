From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chikwe Udensi has said there was need to dislodge godfatherism in Abia politics, if the state would go beyond it’s present level of development.

Speaking in Umuahia, Udensi emphasized the need to change what he called the trajectory of bad governance in Abia State which he said was occasioned by godfatherism.

Udensi said his party, the APGA is open to welcoming new members, noting that the more the membership of the party, the better.

He noted that he is not perturbed by the presence of anyone in the party, urging that as many Abians as possible should join to help in salvaging the state.

He assured that irrespective of who emerges as the candidate of APGA during the primary election, all other aspirants will join forces with him to ensure victory for the party at the Polls.

While expressing optimism that he will win as candidate of the party and at the general election, Sir Udensi urged those who want to join the party to do so without hesitation so that the defeat of the incumbent PDP will be much easier.

He denied rumours that he was planning to dump the party for Youth Progressive Party, YPP describing it as a criminal falsehood.

He also vowed to sue the online news platform that published the false information, noting that time has come to take decisive steps against fake news.

He expressed anger over what he called mischievous lie against him, insisting that he has no knowledge of what YPP is about let alone joining it.