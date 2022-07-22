From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu State, says it has fixed 160 as its 2022 to 2023 admission cut-off mark for all courses except Law.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, (JAMB), after a meeting with heads of tertiary institutions in the country, has pegged the cut-off mark for admissions in the 2022/2023 academic session at 140 for universities, 100 for polytechnics and 100 for colleges of education.

The university however, said it plans to attract prospective students with a “GO-UNI European Business Park” idea.

According to Ms Jane Ndukwe, the Admission Officer who made this known while speaking to Journalists on Friday in Abuja, the Park is a public-private partnership between the university, the Austrian and German governments as well as private European investors.

She said that the idea was designed to provide sustainable livelihood to students and the Nigerian youths through education and employment opportunities.

She further noted that the idea which had attracted over 20 European companies that would have their presence in the university, would provide a friendly economic community in Nigeria with adequate recreational facilities, flawless security, access to water, electricity and excellent sanitation.

“This will encourage more youths to stay back in Nigeria and develop our country rather than run away to other countries for greener pastures.

“Admission into the university is in progress. Our cut-off point is 160 for all courses except law, which is 220.”

Ndukwe, who is also the Director of Student Mentorship and Parent Relations said that the youths would find greener pastures in the GO-UNI European Business Park of the school.

She said that the school was keen on entrepreneurship, adding that this would help students not to become stranded after leaving the university.

“None of our students should sit at home because of his or her inability to get a job. No, they have been trained to develop their own businesses and become employers of labour.”