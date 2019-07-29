Vera Wisdom-Bassey

General Superintendent, Apostolic Faith Church, Rev. Bayo Adeniran has called on Nigerians to pray for the nation, which he claimed is sick.

He also encouraged them to for President Muhammadu Buhari for wisdom to do that which would move forward and make it a good dwelling place.

“Only godliness can stem the acts of killings in the nation and change hearts of people involved in the acts. We need to pray to God that both men and women would lend their heart to God. Government should make transparent effort in tackling killings in the country just as it suspended Ruga cattle settlement so Nigeria as a whole will be free and safe for the citizenry,” he said during a press conference to herald the forthcoming camp meeting of the church billed for August 4-25 at Faith City, Atan Agbara, Ogun State.