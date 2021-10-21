Faith Oyedepo, wife of General Overseer of Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, said God will avenge the death of innocent Nigerians killed during the #EndSARS protests.

Oyedepo, remembering the sad event which took place at the Lekki tollgate on October 20, 2020, called for prayers for justice, adding that many Nigerians are still being gruesomely treated.

On her verified Facebook page, Oyedepo wrote: “Wow! One year has gone by since the Lekki massacre occurred. Like yesterday, the pains and horror of that fateful night remain fresh in our minds.

“We will lift our hands and cry out our hearts to the God of vengeance to avenge the blood of these innocent Nigerian youths, bring to book every culprit involved in the massacre, and every prayer made for this cause will be answered speedily in Jesus name.”

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has called for the release of some Nigerian youths who were arrested at the Lekki Tollgate, yesterday, following the one year anniversary protest in honour of those who were allegedly killed by the Nigerian military on October 20, 2020.

The rights group, which described the arrest as absolutely ‘unconstitutional, unlawful, despicable, primitive and reprehensible”, called for an unconditional release of the arrested protesters from detention.

