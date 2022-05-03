Meanwhile, as the Federal Government continues to deal with the challenges facing the country, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has restated the nation’s trust in God, while also praying that the He will fulfill the heart desires of all Muslims and every Nigerian.

“I pray that the almighty God will continually help you and to help our government to tackle every one of the various challenges as we confront them.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Prof. Osinbajo, who spoke at the Ramadan reception hosted by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Banquet Hall of the State House, noted that despite the challenges, Nigeria has remained united, whilst acknowledging that “every generation of leaders is confronted with its own problems. There is no leader that is not confronted with his own or her own problems.”

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .