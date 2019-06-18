Lukman Olabiyi

Former Minister of Aviation and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has replied President Muhammadu Buhari that it was not only Boko Haram God will judge over the killing of innocent Nigerian but also those who rode on their back to get to power in 2015.

Fani-Kayode’s reply was a response to President Buhari’s reaction to the deaths of Nigerians killed via bomb blasts, at a viewing centre in Mandarari, Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State on Sunday.

In a statement credited to the president by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Monday, said Buhari commiserated with the families of victims of the bomb blasts and decried the heinous acts, and stressed that “perpetrators of evil acts have judgment awaiting them, not only from man, via the long arms of the law, but also from God Almighty.”

However, in his own reaction to Buhari’s statement, Fani-Kayode through his Twitter handle @realFFK, posted: “President Muhammadu Buhari says God will judge Boko Haram. I concur.

“I believe, he will also judge those that rode on their back to get to power in 2015 and used them against former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“I believe, he will also judge those that have protected, encouraged and empowered the Fulani herdsmen.”