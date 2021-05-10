By Lukman Olabiyi

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday, said God will not forgive President Muhammadu Buhari if war breaks out in Nigeria.

Adams raised the alarm, yesterday, at his 51st birthday Thanksgiving service, held at the Saviour Ministries Cherubim & Seraphim Worldwide, Alausa, Lagos, while expressing worry at the growing spate of insecurity across the country.

He said the calls for secession are genuine and legitimate, adding that such calls are pure demonstrations of Federal Government’s failures to address pressing issues that are capable of destroying the foundation and future of the country.

Iba Adams expressed displeasure at president Buhari’s lackluster attitude to the myriad of security challenges in the country, pointing out that Nigeria has never had it so bad than it is with the present administration, where killer bandits have taken over the entire country.

He added that president Buhari’s silence on the security situation in the country is not golden, stressing that the president’s body language is already fueling disunity in Nigeria.

“Schools are being shut, churches, mosques are not spared. Bandits are gradually leading the country into a tailspin and the president seems to have been bereft of ideas.

“What we experience daily now in Nigeria is enough to set the country on fire. A section of the country lording itself over other sections, yet, they said we shouldn’t talk, that our call for O’odua Republic was done in bad faith. How can you explain the killings, kidnappings and banditry spreading in North, East, West and South.