From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Amid reports that he may be joining the race for the 2023 presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has said his ambition remains a speculation, noting that the way forward would be determined by God.

Lawan, who spoke to State House Correspondents after joining other residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on a Sallah homage to President Muhammadu Buhari said ensuring stability of the country first was paramount to enable those with political interests to press ahead with their ambitions.

He, therefore, called on citizens to shun partisianship and work towards making the country better organised.

Lawan, who noted that but for two recessions and the COVID-19 pandemic, the country would have been in a better condition stressed that: “Today, we are happy to say that we’re still making progress, but would have done far better if we hadn’t had the COVID interruption.

“So, I believe that as a nation, we are moving in the right direction and President Buhari is giving us the leadership that we need and all that we need to do is to continue to support our leaders, continue to support our government and it’s in the best interest of everyone.

“Let no politics, let no partisanship, let no sentiments derail any of our programs and projects because you need to have a Nigeria first if you are running to take over government at whatever level. You need to have a country, you need to have a stable country, you need to have a peaceful country in first place and if you do that, you can contest, for example. But as individuals, we have a date with a history.

“How much do we give to our nation? How much do we sacrifice for the sake of others in our communities and in our country? That determines a lot how far we can go because if we decide to be selfish, then I’m sorry, we may not make that kind of progress that we believe can take us to the Eldorado.”

