From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam has admonished Nigerians to embrace the new year with excitement, describing 2023 as a year God uplift Nigeria.

Rev. disclosed this on Sunday in a message to celebrate the 2023 New Year.

He affirmed that the new year would be special not because it is an election year, but it is a year of God’s divine mercy and upliftment for Nigeria.

He urged Nigerians to be hopeful, trust in the Lord for his promises on Nigeria must surely come to pass, while tasking them to rise up and engage in productive activities to realise full measure of God’s blessings for the year.

Rev further tasked Nigerians to participate in the electioneering process and ensure they cast their votes in the forthcoming general election.

He admonished the electoral umpire to do everything humanly possible to achieve a credible, free and fair election at all levels.

He equally called on church leaders and Imams to preach the message of peace to their followers and enjoin them not to be used as anti state operators particularly during the forthcoming general elections.

He congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for his selfless service to Nigeria, saying Buhari would be remembered in sundry areas especially his commitment to conduct a free and fair general elections in February, this year .

He affirmed that the year 2022 was very challenging for Nigeria and globally but the year 2023 will usher in a new vista of hope and relief.