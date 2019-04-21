Gilbert Ekezie

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev Dr Alfred Adewale Martins has appointed the Priest-in-Charge of the Catholic Church of the Presentation, Festac Town, Lagos, Rev. Fr. Anthony Gbenayon Godonu, as an acting Director of Social Communications of the Church in the Archdiocese. His appointment takes effect from April 1, 2019. He takes over from Monsignor Gabriel Osu who had served meritoriously in that capacity for over two decades.

This was made known in a release issued by Archbishop Martins in Lagos recently. Godonu was born on the 23rd of March, 1976 to the family of late Mr. and Mrs. Roger and Celestina Godonu of Porto-Novo, Republic of Benin.

He grew up in Badagry where he had his primary and secondary school education at Our Lady of Apostles’ (O.L.A.) Primary School from 1984 to 1990 and Badagry Grammar School (B.G.S) from 1990 to 1996 respectively.

With the dream of becoming a Catholic priest, Godonu was admitted into St. John of the Cross Seminary, Ekpoma, Edo-State for his one year Spiritual experience (a kind of preparatory year for the priestly training proper) in January 1998 under the auspices of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos.

According to the release, in October 1998,, he was admitted into the Major Seminary of All Saints, Uhiele-Ekpoma, Edo-State, for his philosophical and theological studies.