Peter Ogbuokwa and Oge Orizu

Octogenarian, Sir Nnaedozie Ezisi, has listed God’s favour and uprightness, among others, as the secret of his longevity.

The former teacher-turned-businessman who stated this during an interview with Daily Sun recently in his Nkitaku country home, in commemoration of his 89th birthday, relived the good old days and decried the current state of the nation.

He advised the younger generation and the nation as a whole to imbibe honesty, selflessness and eschew tribalism, greed, and corruption, among others, in order to move the country forward.

Tell us a little about your background.

My name is Sir Herbert Kingsley Nnaedozie Ezisi (KSJI). I was born 89 years ago and I am an indigene of Nkitaku, Agulu Anaocha Local GovernmentArea, Anambra State. I am a Noble Knight of Saint John International. I had my education at St. Charles School, Onitsha, Anambra State. I began my teaching career in 1951 at St. Peter’s School, Abor, and later moved to St. Anthony, IvaValley, Enugu, and others. I retired from teaching in 1985 and ventured into business.

How do you feel being 89 and what is the secret of your longevity?

I feel happy and fulfilled. I feel highly favoured by God for attaining this age.

He has granted me exceptional grace in good health and all spheres of life.

Having obtained mercy from Him, uprightness in my own little way is also a contributory factor to my longevity.

How was your growing up?

My growing up had its own challenges, more so, that one didn’t come from a wealthy family, so the ups and downs associated with upbringing manifested in my time, but in all I give God the glory.

How did Nigeria fare in the olden days?

Fantastic. Everything worked. As citizens then, we had greatopportunities. One could attain his or her goals with little effort. Thecountry fared well. Efforts yielded positive fruits so much so that if you had interest in learning anything, opportunities abounded for development and growth, unlike today. We had constant electricity, good roads, no security challenges and others. Quest for materialism, which is breeding corruption nowadays, was not there. Contentment and virtues were the watchwords then.

As a professional teacher, what is your assessment of the standard of education today?

The standard of education has fallen drastically. It is unfortunate that the sector, which is usually the bedrock of development, has been relegated tothe lowest ebb in Nigeria. I want to tell you that sound and functional education system help to drive the economy of any nation; surprisingly, those in government who should make efforts to revamp it are shirking in their responsibility. A lot of factors account for the lapses; for instance, most teachers today are not well trained to drive the sector to the desired level. Indiscipline on the part teachers and students has pervaded the school, add that to inadequate funding and infrastructural decay, you will agree with me that education sector has collapsed. Government should, therefore, address the anomalies urgently.

Are there things you would have done if you were younger?

Yes. I would have acquired technical education. I would have specialised in one aspect of technology, because it is the way to go now. Technical skill gives one competitive edge globally and helps to drive the economy.

How do you see the state of the nation?

I see that things have fallen apart and the centre can no longer hold. Nigeria is on the precipice. The country needs God’s intervention to overcome its challenges.

What do you think is responsible for the decadence bedeviling the nation?

There is so much greed, corruption, tribalism and religiousness in the country. It is unfortunate that the country has been torn apart. The government should address the problems plaguing the country urgently.

What is your advice to the younger generation and the nation at large?

I implore the younger generation to imbibe the spirit of hard work, uprightness, honesty, selflessness, contentment and fear of God in conduct of their affairs.

Finally, Nigerians should tolerate one another and pray for the nation, in order to get the Promised Land.