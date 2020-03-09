Okwe Obi, Abuja

A political group known as Igbo for President Solidarity Congress (IPSC), has said that ‘God’s wrath’ on Nigeria will persist unless the country produces a president of southeastern extraction.

IPSC said it was only fair for the next president to come from South-East because other zones had produced presidents.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, President of IPSC, Dr Olukayode Oshiariyo, added that supporting the South East to produce the next president of Nigeria would stop the agitation for the Independent State of Biafra.

He said: “The Igbo have contributed to the progress of the country. And except we do the right thing, we will not have peace. Every day we talk about banditry, Boko Haram and so on. It is God that is fighting Nigeria. God is annoyed with Nigeria. When we do the right thing injustice and Coranvirus will disappear. It is because there is an injustice against the Igbo in producing a president that is why bad things are happening to us.”

Oshiariyo added that: “IPSC has resolved to collaborate and partner all political interest groups, Ohaenaeze Ndigbo, the Ezes, Emirs Obas, chiefs and opinion moulders, to peruse profiles of men and women of Igbo extraction, with a view to selecting a sizeable number of prospective presidential candidate, and to explore the possibility of a single presidential candidate for 2023 general elections.

“IPSC ardently believes that when a south easterner clinches the presidency in 2023, the post-civil war mantra: No victor no vanquished, and the impact of 3Rs (Reconciliation, Reconstruction, and Rehabilitation) will eventually come to reality, for the sustenance of national unity, peace progress and integration.”