Okwe Obi, Abuja

God’s wrath on Nigeria will persists unless the South East produces a president, a political group, Igbo for President Solidarity Congress (IPSC), has warned.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, President of IPSC, Dr. Olukayode Oshiariyo, said supporting the South East to produce the next president would stop the agitation for the Independent State of Biafra.

“The Igbos have contributed to the progress of the country. And except we do the right thing, we will not have peace. Everyday we talk about banditry and Boko Haram. It is God that is fighting Nigeria. God is annoyed with Nigeria. When we do the right thing injustice and coranvirus will disappear.

“It is because there is injustice against the Igbos in producing a president that is why bad things are happening to us.

“IPSC has resolved to collaborate and partner all political interest groups, Ohaenaeze Ndigbo, the Ezes, Emirs Obas, chiefs and opinion moulders, to peruse profiles of men and women of Igbo extract, with a view to selecting a sizeable numbers of prospective presidential candidate, and to explore the possibility of a single presidential candidate for 2023 general elections.

“IPSC ardently believes that when a South Easterner clinches the presidency in 2023, the post civil war mantra of ‘No victor No vanquish’ and the impact of 3Rs (Reconcilation, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation) would eventually come to reality, for the sustenance of national unity, peace progress and integration.