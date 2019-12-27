It was fun and excitement on Tuesday, December 24 when billionaire business mogul, philanthropist and record label CEO, Chief Godwin Agbasimelo aka Oga Ndi Oga, an indigene of Ezenifite, Nnewi South LGA of Anambra State marked his birthday which coincided with his decoration as a UN Peace Ambassador in Lagos.

The event began with light entertainment as a jazz band performed to the delight of guests as they sipped cocktails while networking.

At exactly 10 am, PMAN president, Uncle P Voombastic declared the event open with a special prayer for Oga Ndi Oga for God to grant him many more happy years.

The climax of the event was the decoration of Agbasimelo as a UN Peace Ambassador. Presenting his certificate to him, a director of The Advocate for Global Peace Forum, Victor Iwerebo described Agbasimelo as a selfless Nigerian who has contributed immensely to nation building.

He said: “Chief Agbasimelo is a man who has shown selflessness in arears where most wealthy Nigerians have shied away from. He realises that there are things government cannot do alone hence his philanthropy. A man who has been able to take over 1500 youths off the streets is worthy of all recognition.”

He added that from the entertainment sector to the business sector, Agbasimelo has impacted the Nigerian society: “His achievements in supporting Nollywood are unparalleled so it is with the sports sector. He is the CEO of Godosky FC. This is in line with the ideals of UN Peace Ambassadorship which recognizes hard working Nigerians impacting society and by extension peace building.”

Commenting on his double joy, Agbasimelo said: “I feel very happy. I did not have the slightest inkling I was going to be so honoured on my birthday. I thank God for this day. There are lots of problems in Nigeria and I am happy that God is using me to empower the youths and bringing succor to the less privileged especially in my state, Anambra. I am overwhelmed! Adding another year is another milestone and I am praying God grants me many more happy years.”

Present at the event were former PMAN president, Tee Mac Omatsola Iseli, Peevo, Solomon David, Chuks Anyiam, Philip Anyiam and officials of GOTNI and Vivienne Pat Nig. Ltd among a host of others.