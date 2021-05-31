People far and wide converged at the headquarters of the Gospel Faith Mission International ( GOFAMINT) at Lagos/Ibadan expressway, Aseese, Mowe last Friday, to celebrate the life and times of Pastor Emmanuel Folorunsho Abina, who passed on recently.

The celebration of life started with various gospel hymns and songs rendered by the church choir.

Children of the diseased equally read various Bible passages during the service.

There was parade of honour for the late Pastor Abina by the Chaplain from South West Command.

Bishop Reuben Oke, former Chairman PFN South West in his sermon titled “Put it Behind You” urged the family and church members to put Abina’s death behind them noting that it is difficult to do.

He also urged friends, family members and members of the church to support the children in this trying moments.

Children of the deceased in their tributes, Oreoluwa Aina said “ It’s a shocking blow on everyone and anyone who kept up with the situation, but in all faith and honour, he lived a live worth being happy about.

Although, he died too early, if you ask me, with the help of God, we all will accomplish great feats in our life.

For Ronia Abina, she disclosed her father was a good man. His first focus was always on God and to further God’s ministry.

“ My dad was one of my mentors because he focused on God and on his family. Am sad that he’s gone but happy that he’s not in pain any more because seeing him in pain was the worst experience.”

David Aina said “ My dear father, I don’t even know how to describe you. You were kind, generous, honest and a servant of God. You were strong and you took care of your loved ones. A wonderful minister and the best person I know. Now you’re with God Almighty. I miss you, I love you. I promise to be a good boy and make you proud and you will always be in my heart.