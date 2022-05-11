By Steve Agbota and Idu Jude, Abuja

Maritime stakeholders have advocated the need for effective collaboration in the fight against maritime crimes in the Gulf of Guinea. They expressed the concern at the 5th Plenary Session of Gulf of Guinea (GOG) Maritime Collaboration Forum (MCF) Shared Awareness and Deconfliction (SHADE) Initiative, with the theme: “Enduring and Sustainable Security,” in Abuja on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, said that today’s regional forum will be a place to share mutual maritime concerns, jointly face the threat and together create the mitigations.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He assured Nigeria, through NIMASA and the Nigerian Navy, that they stand ready as co-chair of the SHADE to continue to provide every necessary support in collaboration with the Interregional Coordination Centre (ICC).

He said that they would nurture the baby through its early teething challenges till the SHADE matures with results that all would be proud of within the region, adding that the NIMASA is supporting the forum with logistics and policy formation.

In his address, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo who was represented by Rear Adm. Saidu Garba, Chief of Policy and Plans, said that the concept of GoG Maritime Collaboration Forum SHADE was to ensure an efficient collaborative framework toward improving maritime security within the area.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He said that the forum offered a veritable platform for GoG nations and other partner nations to congregate and cooperate to address the piracy challenge facing the region.

According to him, the GOG has a coastline of about 2,874 nm endowed with hydrocarbon and mineral deposits and a comparative advantage owing to the absence of narrow maritime shipping lanes, straits or chokepoints linking major global shipping destinations.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“Sadly, this comparative advantage has been threatened by the activities of criminal elements perpetrating piracy and armed robbery at sea, which have continued to undermine the economic lifeline of nations within the region.

He said hence, the need for a sustained collective collaborative effort by relevant stakeholders.

He, however, appreciated all coastal nations within the region as well as international partners and relevant stakeholders that have made positive strides in the area of multinational and interagency cooperation and response to piracy incidents in the GOG.