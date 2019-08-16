To Goge Africa’s Moses and Nneka Isaacs, for any investor in Nigeria to be successful, he or she must take cognizance of major players like Indians.

Addressing members of the Indian Professionals Forum (IPF) at the Indian High Commission in Lagos recently, Isaacs, who spoke on ‘Ethnic Cultures in Nigeria & Their Impact on Commerce’, said: “Goge Africa appreciates the Indian community and we trust that this will lead to a mutually beneficial relationships between us and Indian businesses. On the broader scale, we hope we can count on the Indian community to continue to support the growth of the Nigerian economy.”

The IPF is a think tank for diaspora-related policy advocacy and a club that promotes networking and professional development for Indian professionals.