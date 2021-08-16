From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (GoHealth) has commenced the enrollment of civil servants and their dependents into the scheme.

According to Musa Gidado Biri the Head of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in the agency, pre-payment scheme which was launched in June by the state governor is an initiative that seeks to ensure access to quality and affordable healthcare.

He said, “It is an effort towards ensuring that all citizens are covered by the scheme to reduce financial hardship associated with seeking healthcare”.

He explained that the formal sector program of the scheme was to cover all public servants, students of tertiary institutions and employees in the organized private sector.

“This phase of the enrollment which is ICT driven is expected to capture nearly 20,000 civil servants under the state government payroll as well as five other dependents of each principal enrollee.

“At the end of the exercise, over 100,000 persons are expected to be enrolled and granted access to basic healthcare services at their chosen health provider without paying at the point of service utilization,”.

Meanwhile, the GoHealth’s team leader Dr Abubakar Musa warned the 41 accredited healthcare providers (HCPs) to ensure best and quality care for beneficiaries of the program.

Dr Abubakar stated this at the maiden providers’ forum meeting convened by the Agency. He explained that the meeting was to orient the providers on GoHealth’s processes and standard operating procedures.

He warned that the Agency would not tolerate nonavailability of adequate drugs and care in HCP facilities. He stated that the Agency was working with other relevant stakeholders to ensure adequate supply of essential drugs and commodities in all accredited HCP in the state.

He sensitized the providers on the GoHealth processes, saying the procedures will be strictly digitalized in line with the national strategic framework for ICT in Healthcare delivery. Consequently, he encouraged the HCP to employ ICT savvy personnel.

Dr Abubakar said, “GoHealth is also developing an integrated mobile application that will enable both providers and clients to interact with the agency digitally”.

Responding on behalf of the HCP, Dr Lawali Muhammad commended the state Government for establishing the scheme and assured of their commitment to ensuring quality healthcare service to the clients.