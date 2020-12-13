By Chukwudi Nweje

Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has described his incarceration as eye opener, pointing out that his experience in prison helped him to discover many things he never thought could possibly happen in our clime.

He made the remark at the Love World Incorporated, otherwise known as Christ Embassy, Ikeja, where he chose to render deserved Thanksgiving to God for turning the situation around for good.

His words: “I am happy that I went to prison. I went to prison and I am out. I am happy because going to prison has made me a refined, better and more forward looking man.”

He continued: “I went to prison and discovered many secrets that I never believed that could happen.”

The business mogul, however, disclosed that prior to his incarceration, the founder and president of LoveWorld Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyekhilome, had foretold that he would be imprisoned.

“Pastor Chris told me that I will go to prison but I didn’t believe that can happen. I remember that I visited him; and after praying here in this church, I was about to go to the airport to catch my flight to Abuja,” Dr Orji said.

He told me that he had something to tell me, but that unfortunately it is bad news.

“You will go to prison,’ the pastor said.

I said it was impossible.

Pastor Chris told me that nothing could change it, but added that God will bring me out and that he would keeping praying for me.

Kalu explained that he had known Oyakhilome for 28 years, adding that he had on several occasions disagreed with the cleric each time he made predictions concerning him.

“But at the end of the day, the Pastor’s predictions would come to pass. When this prophesy came to pass, I didn’t want to give this testimony. I am a core Catholic and I don’t believe anything prophesy. I didn’t want to give testimony, but because this one concerns me, I decided to testify. I think from now, I will begin to agree with his predictions,” the Senate Chief Whip conceded.

After he departed from Christ Embassy, he was hosted by the Eze Igbo of Ikeja, Eze Uche Dimgba, Eze Udo 1 of Ojodu in company with other Eze Igbos in charge of different parts of Lagos.

Kalu stressed that there was so much hatred among Nigerians, “from the Atlantic to the Sahara” hence, he urged Nigerians to embrace peace and begin to build bridges of love for a better Nigeria.

On the forthcoming local government election in Abia State, the Senate Chief Whip admonished Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu and the people of the state to ensure a free and fair election.

“I believe in constitutional democracy and I urge the governor to make sure there is no rigging during. In my village, Igbere, we vote freely without caring who emerges winner. Nigeria should learn constitutional democracy from my village,” he said.