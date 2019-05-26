(NAN)The North East Zonal Organising Secretary of the APC Youth Caucus, Aminu Makko has said that Sen. Danjuma Goje was the best candidate for the 9th Senate’s Presidency.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, Makko said that of all the people that were contesting the position, Sen. Goje was the most qualified.

He argued that apart from the experience gained from many years in the Legislature, the former governor was well grounded in executive procedures as well.

According to the youth leader who is also National Treasurer Young Leadership Association of Nigeria (YLAN) Goje’s Senate Presidency would ensure a robust legislature in the 9th Assembly.

“The 8th Senate is under the leadership of Senator Bukola Saraki is gradually winding up after very eventful four year period.

“Recently, President Muhammadu Buhari hosted the leadership of the National Assembly to a dinner where it was agreed that democracy can only thrive where there is a vibrant National Assembly.

“Simply put: The Legislature must be allowed to function without undue interference. Since this notion of à vibrant Senate has been established then the next step is putting the round peg in the round hole.

“Whoever is going to be elected as the next President of the Senate should have such antecedents that eminently qualify him for the job.

The youth leader added that based on the tripod nature of governance in Nigeria – Executive, Legislature and Judiciary, Sen. Goje was better qualified having had experience in two of the three arms.

“The Senate should be led by a personality that has tasted the intrigues of power, particularly in two areas of being the Executive and the Legislative Arms of Government.

“This means, such a personality, because of his inherent experience will not be easily manipulated, intimidated or simply controlled to do the bidding of anybody.

“Taking a look at those eyeing the Senate Presidency, Senator Danjuma Goje is the only candidate that is eminently qualified for the job.

“He was a Governor of Gombe state for eight years, after which he became a Senator,” he said.

Makko described Goje as the father of modern-day Gombe state, saying that his achievements were countless.

“For democracy to flourish in our dear country and bring about its dividends to meet the yearnings of Nigerians and to promote a robust legislature, there is need to have a Senate President with vision and capacity.

“The next Senate President must have the necessary combination of education, experience and emotional intelligence to steer the affairs of the Senate.

“Another quality makes Sen. Goje stand out among his contenders is that he is a detribalised Nigerian, with a desire to promote and ensure the unity of Nigeria and Nigerians,” he said.

Goje is an APC Senator representing Gombe Central, He had served as a member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly from 1979-1983, and became a Minister of State, Power & Steel from 1999–2001. He was later elected Governor of Gombe state and served for eight years.