From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

As part of efforts to create jobs for youths and women and fight poverty in his constituency, Senator representing Gombe Central district, Muhammad Danjuma Goje, has commenced distribution of 500 tricycles (Keke Napep) and 1,000 motorcycles to his constituents in Gombe.

“The donation of 1, 000 units of motorcycles and 500 units of tricycles that came in today (yesterday) is one among thousands of gifts that we have been dashing to the people of Gombe central,” he said.

Goje, represented at the ceremony held at his resident by the former speaker of the House of Assembly, Abubakar Kurba, said over 5,000 members of his constituency have benefited from his empowerment programmes, which included the zero-hunger project, funds distributed for use as capital, and foodstuff distributed at the start of the Ramadan.

“These items were given out to each of the beneficiaries free of charge, it is not a loan or a facility from anybody and nobody is expected to be settled or compensated by any beneficiary.”

Rose Danjuma, one of the beneficiaries of the tricycles said her joy knew no bounds with the donation from the lawmaker. She said the last empowerment she got was when Senator Goje was governor. She said the tricycle would help in supporting her family and relations.

“Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje is a true hero in the area of fighting poverty in our community,” she said.

Muhammad Umar of Kombani ward in Akko Local Government, said the motorcycle given to him would assist in his farming activities. “No word can be used to express my joy for this gift, but one thing that I am sure of is that Goje has truly helped me and that God will bless him abundantly.”

Another beneficiary, Kolo Alhaji Adamu, said the gesture by Goje was timely as it came at a time when they were in dire need of support.