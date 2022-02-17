From Abdulrazaq mungadi, Gombe

Senator Danjuma Goje (APC – Gombe Central) on Thursday launched a ‘zero hunger’ project in his constituency.

According to Goje, the project was to alleviate hunger and poverty among the vulnerable people in the constituency.

Goje who was represented by a member of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Abubakar Sadiq Ibrahim, at the flag-off of the project stated that foodstuffs and other empowerment packages would be distributed to 4, 390 physically challenged persons under the scheme.

He explained that the beneficiaries were drawn from Yamaltu/Deba and Akko local governments area and that each beneficiary would receive a box containing noodles, rice, beans, palm oil, groundnut oil, magi cubes, sachets of tomatoes and a wrapper.

According to him, people with disability were selected to benefit from the gesture in order to bring them succour. He said, “this is because people are in dire need of these food items because of the level of hunger and poverty that are prevalent in the community today.”

He further stated that aside from the empowerment initiatives, the senator is facilitating federal projects to be sited in the state, citing the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Deba and a model primary school which has all scale through readings at the National Assembly.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, the state chairman of the physically challenged person association Umar Ali Goro, thanked the senator for the gesture and urged all disabled to register and get voters cards so they could elect good representatives in the next elections.

While commending Goje for what he called a display of good leadership, Ali Goro revealed that there are five members of his association from Akko local government who are university graduates, hence he urged the senator to help in securing a job for them to further support them and their families.