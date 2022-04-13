By Henry Uche

Amidst volatility of the Nigerian economy and growing insecurity, Nigeria’s trusted logistics company, Gokada has announced that it has increased insurance coverage of its customers’ goods-in-transit within Lagos State to the sum of N600,000.

The accelerated response by the company to the current challenging environment is aimed at creating a buffer that indemnifies a customers’ loss of parcel in the event of damage or security challenge.

Gokada customers are covered against loss or damage to their items while in transit to the receiver, damage or destruction of items while it is being loaded or unloaded from the conveyance and temporary housing in the event of a delay of goods in transit. Riders also enjoy insurance covers that indemnifies them against the financial burden that could be borne from accidents and general health issues.

In the words of Laolu Oloyede, Gokada’s Head of Growth & Marketing, “we understand the daily challenges of our customers in Lagos and this is why our innovations are customer centric, aimed at delivering value and enabling a stress-free life. Our App connects thousands of customers and businesses by catalyzing the transformation of Nigeria’s transport infrastructure through our ultra reliable last-mile delivery solutions.”

While commenting Dika Oha, VP for Tech & product at Gokada stated that, “Gokada is at the forefront of revolutionizing the logistics industry through innovative technology and sustainability. We are driven by the need to connect different cities using a single app with value propositions centered on safety, convenience and best pieces; ultimately creating jobs for thousands of Nigerians.”