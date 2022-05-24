By Steve Agbota

Nigeria’s fastest-growing e–commerce logistics company, Gokada has announced its strategic G-Partner investment initiative which allows other logistics companies and private entities to increase their earnings through access to thousands of customers daily.

Explaining why Gokada has decided to share its customer base, its Head of Growth and Marketing, Laolu Oloyede, told newsmen that it is no news that running a logistics company in Nigeria, especially Lagos, is not an easy task, adding that the challenges are enormous and ever-increasing.

His words: “The G-Partner program is directed at ensuring swift delivery of parcels, enabling third party logistics entities to scale via access to Gokada’s vast customer base and providing a cover for entities who have not been opportuned to possess the required licences.

“The mutually beneficial partnership will pivot around the increased earnings for partners, reduced operational cost, increased safety of customers delivery through Gokada’s good-in-transit insurance and meeting the increasing customer demand through a seamless app.

“Gokada has the robust technology network capacity to handle and manage the influx of customers orders on its app. We have partnered with active brands like Max.ng, Climax logistic, Faybazaar Limited, Tolsexpress logistics, Laffab Integrated service, Adels logistics and other individuals who already benefit from G-Partner initiative.”