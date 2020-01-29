Members of the Transportation Hailing Alliance of Nigeria (THAN) are to lose about $200 million as Lagos state banned commercial bike operations in some local government in the state.

On Monday, the state wielded the big stick against the menace of commercial motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Keke NAPEP), proscribing their operations in six Local Government Areas (LGAs), nine Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) and 10 major highways across the state with effect from February 1.

The state government directed security operatives to embark on a total enforcement of the State’s Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018 to immediately address the chaos and disorderliness created by illegal operations of Okada and tricycle riders in restricted areas.

Besides, the Government also banned Okada and tricycles from plying 40 bridges and flyovers across the state.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, who made the announcement at the State House in Alausa, said the measures were taken in response to “scary figures” of fatal accidents recorded from operations of Okada and tricycles in the state between 2016 and 2019. Recall that, in May 2019, on-demand motorcyle ride-hailing startup, Gokada, announced that it has raised a $5.3-million Series-A round led by San Francisco-based Rise Capital.