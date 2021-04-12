By Paul Erewuba

Team Rivers on Sunday increased their medal haul at the ongoing National Sports Festival tagged Edo 2020 in Benin, Edo State.

It was a commanding victory for Team Rivers in the finals of the Men’s Beach Volleyball as they defeated Team Imo 2-0.

Chidiebere Okeke and Emenike Ezike showed class in the two sets leading from start to finish as they won by 21-16.

Speaking after the victory, Okeke told our correspondent that it was a great game against tough opponent but happy winning the title.

“I am happy that we won the gold,” he said.

“As a team, we have been working hard and getting the gold was the icing on the cake after so much hard work from training to competition proper.