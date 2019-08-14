Goldberg, a premium choice beer made by Nigerian Breweries Plc, is making a phenomenal return with its new look announced at the finale of the brand’s talent hunt competition, Ariya Repete, which held in Lagos, at the weekend.

Aptly reborn with the theme, “The Mark of Respect,’’ Goldberg’s new look is a product of rich cultural heritage that is celebrated among consumers in the South West who appreciate the true taste of enjoyment along with respect and dignity.

Goldberg was acquired by Nigerian Breweries in 2011, reformulated, repackaged and relaunched in 2012. Goldberg became the ‘godfather’ of lager beers in 2016, commanding a top market share. Goldberg is, however, returning stronger this year with its new look unveiled at the finale of Ariya Repete.

Speaking on why the unveiling was done at the final showcase, the senior brand manager, Goldberg, Maria Shadeko, said, “Ariya Repete is our brainchild put together based on our resolve to conceptualise and execute ideas that perfectly blend the beauty of tradition and culture. We thought it, the perfect place to make such a revered announcement even as we look to transform the mainstream space with Goldberg’s new direction.”

Like the talking drum, Goldberg has the premium quality that makes it stand out in the comity of larger beers. Brewed for quality enjoyment, Goldberg is the language of celebrants, fun seekers, festival buffs across generations. Unlike its competitors, Goldberg is brewed with a grassy smell and emotional elements that authenticate it as a symbol of respect.

Goldberg embodies the culture of respect found among Yoruba people that predominantly live in Lagos, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ondo and Kwara states. To transmit this cultural value, Goldberg is associated with a rich effervescence, crisp taste and wheat aroma that gives it that regal status.

It is specially prepared using a bottom-fermenting yeast prepared with golden standard. For beer connoisseurs, Goldberg’s new striking look is a visual appetizer that complements its core attribute of an “Omoluabi’,’ that is, a good character.

With reference to Goldberg’s cultural credibility, the portfolio manager, mainstream brands, NB Plc, Omotunde Adenusi, Goldberg reiterated the unparalleled treasures of this new look and direction for the beer,

“This new look marks the start of a new era for the Goldberg beer brand; one that highlights respect and celebrates people, tradition and culture as a way of shaping the future. The new revered look of Goldberg will re-establish its role in bringing the consumer closer to their roots, push the bar in excellence and maintain its position as a leading lager beer of great quality,” he said.

Speaking to the new theme, Shadeko added that, “With the new theme ‘Mark of respect,’ we will be speaking to the excellent craftsmanship and impeccable quality of Goldberg, elevating its credentials to a position of reverence and admiration. While ‘Omoluabi’ encapsulates the ethos of the Yoruba people and their values of ‘Respect, Enterprise, Dignity’ (RED), of which enjoyment is a manifestation.”

The all-new Goldberg Lager has now been reformulated for a greater tasting experience. Adorned with the image of the talking drum, the new bottle also features a new crown cork, a motif design on its label as well as two beautiful medallions that speak to the excellent craftsmanship of the brand. All of these new aesthetic features powerfully reflect the stature and stance of Goldberg as the market leader.

Indomie Heroes Awards gets over 500 entries

Heroic acts of compassion have seen Nigerian teenagers recognised for their respective bravery.

For several years, Dufil Prima Foods has continued to recognise teenagers who unconsciously put themselves in danger to protect others.

Annually, the company calls for stories of heroic acts. The nationwide search and call for entries for the 2019 edition of the Indomie Independence Day Award (IIDA) of Dufil Prima Foods has come to an end. Over 500 inspiring and heroic stories have been gathered from different states and locations across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.

IIDA is a national award event that identifies, celebrates and rewards the exemplary accomplishments of children who have shown courage and determination in situations that ordinarily would bring fear. The award also encourages excellence and diligence in children.

A breakdown of the stories gathered revealed that majority of the stories came from the field search exercise with 403 entries. The South-West geo-political zone had 99 entries, followed by the North-West (85 stories), South-East (77 stories), South-South (74 stories), North central (68 stories) while the online and social media platforms matched with 102 entries, totalling 505 inspiring stories.

Speaking on the concluded nationwide search exercise and call-for-entry, the Group Public Relations and Events Manager, Dufil Prima Foods, Mr. Tope Ashiwaju, stated that the progress report, which the brand has received from the search team, right from the commencement of the search which kicked-off about three months ago, has once again proven that children across this great nation exhibit several outstanding acts on a daily basis which should be rewarded.

“I can guarantee everyone that from the entries we got this year, we came across several stirring, inspiring and altruistic acts exhibited by these children. As a company, our duty through the IIDA is not only to search out these kids but also to appreciate their effort and reward them for their ingenuity.” Ashiwaju said.

Appreciating the search agencies – Mark Analytics & Research Services Ltd, Banah Grace Research Agency and also the project management agency – BD Consult for a job well done, the Brand Manager, Indomie, Mr. Nikhil Das expressed delight at the heroic kids that have once again been discovered. Ashiwaju stated that “This year’s edition of the IIDA which is the 12th in a roll, promises to be the best so far, as the quality of entries received no doubt shows that Dufil Prima Foods was on to something when it kicked-off the IIDA 12 years ago.”

New Samsung Galaxy Note 10 debutes

Samsung has unveiled Galaxy Note 10, a new line of premium smartphones that combines design with powerful performance. According to the company, the new product is inspired by a generation that flows seamlessly between work and life.

It explained that the Galaxy Note 10 gives users the freedom to work the way they want and showcase their creative spirit, all on-the-go.

Unveiling the product in Nigeria, the company explained that the Galaxy Note series has helped millions of loyal users around the world pursue their passions and achieve their goals.

David Suh, managing director, Samsung Electronics West Africa, said: “From the very beginning, the Galaxy Note has stood for the best-of-the-best technologies and features. The Galaxy Note 10 re-imagines this promise for the modern Note fan who uses their smartphone to take their productivity and creativity to the next-level, and who effortlessly flows between ideas and endeavours at a moment’s notice.”

He added: “Every element of Galaxy Note 10 was designed to help users achieve more. Whether they’re finishing a big project for work, capturing and editing a video, or playing their favourite mobile game, the Galaxy Note 10 will help them do it faster and better.”