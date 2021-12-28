Golden Albion Football Club of Warri has emerged champion of the Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge, tagged U-17 Warri, 2021.

Golden Albion defeated Great Avengers 1-0.

Eme Ekemini. Ekemini, who scored the winning goal, was voted the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP).

He was also the only player that scored a hat trick in the competition.

The champions got a cash prize of N150,000 for their efforts, while first runners up, Great Avengers, got N100,000.

Great Stars FC emerged the third place team, after defeating FC Galaxy 3-1 in the loser’s final played at the Army Day Secondary School, Effurun, Warri.

They took home a cash prize of N70,000, while the fourth place team got a cash prize of N50,000.

The highlight was the Novelty football match between Victor Ikpeba and friends against Bet9ja Agents in Warri.

The Ikpeba team that had ex-internationals like Ifeanyi Ekwueme, Edema Fuludu, and retired great Nigerian players like Darlington Omodiagbe, Winluck Ugojor, Humphrey Jebba, Mobosi Brodericks and Abayomi Olorunda defeated the Bet9ja Agents 3-2 with Edema Fuludu scoring twice and Ikpeba once to outwit their opponent.

Former international, Francis Monidafe was the special guest of honour, he was supported by Hon. Chief Awhana Alakis Mercy, Member Delta Football Association & Chairman, Sports Committee, Ughelli South LGA.