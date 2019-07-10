Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo has said he will feel fulfilled winning the African Cup of Nations title rather than end as the Golden Boot winner without the trophy.

The Shenhua Shanghai forward told a pre-match press conference that he looks forward to emulating his predecessors like Rashidi Yekini, Segun Odegbami and Austin Okocha who emerged top scorers in previous editions of the championship. He insisted he is not keen on the top scorer prize at the expense of the ultimate trophy even though he is leading the chart alongside Sadio Mane of Senegal, Cedric Bekambu and Adam Ounas.