Bunmi Ogunyale

Nigeria’s duo of Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen are conspicuously missing on the final 20-man nominee shortlist for the 2019 Golden Boy Award.

The Villarreal wonder kid, Chukwueze, made the top 50 nominees shortlist following his inspiring displays in the colours of the Yellow Submarines in the Laliga.

Just like Chukwueze, Osimhen has proven to be good buy for Lille of France since joining the Ligue 1 side in the summer transfer.

Osimhen, who replaced Nicolas Pepe has banged in a total of seven goals in all competitions for Lille.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid forward, Joao Felix, who has been labelled the “new Cristiano Ronaldo” could achieve something his Portugal teammate failed as he was named as one of the final 20 nominees for the 2019 Golden Boy award.

However, Felix will face serious competition from Borussia Dortmund winger, Jadon Sancho, as well as Barcelona’s 16-year-old sensation, Ansu Fati.

FC Salzburg forward, Erling Haaland, is also in contention, along with Bayer Leverkusen’s highly rated midfielder, Kai Havertz. Bayern Munich’s Canada international, Alphonso Davies, is also among the nominees.

The award first started in 2003, with Rafael van der Vaart, then of Ajax, the first recipient. Manchester United’s Wayne Rooney won it a year later, before Lionel Messi claimed the award in 2005.

Other notable winners include Sergio Aguero, Mario Balotelli, Paul Pogba and Raheem Sterling.