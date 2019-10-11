Five–time champions Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets have landed in Brazil for this year’s FIFA World Cup finals which will hold from October 26 to November 17.

A team of 25 players and nine officials flew out of the country through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Wednesday evening, for Dubai, where they connected another flight to Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Four players would be cut from the roster after the preparatory period before a 21–man World Cup squad is unveiled ahead of the opening encounter.

Nigeria won the 1985, 1993, 2007, 2013 and 2015 tournaments, but missed the 2017 finals in India. Head Coach, Manu Garba, who led the 2013 winners, is confident that the Class of 2019 is in Brazil to reclaim the trophy.