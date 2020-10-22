Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets, champions of Africa in 2001 and 2007, and five-time world champions, will contend with the Black Starlets of Ghana and the Baby Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire in Group B of the WAFU B U17 tournament holding in Benin Republic from December 5 – 20.

Group A has hosts Benin Republic, Niger Republic, Burkina Faso and Togo. The winner of the tournament will represent the zone at the 2021 U17 Africa Cup of Nations that will take place in Morocco in the month of March.