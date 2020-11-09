The FIFA U-17 World Cup-winning Golden Eaglets’ squad of 2013 has yet make a clarion call to Governor Ben Ayade to redeem the Cross River State’s pledge of a house gifts to players and officials of the team.

Yesterday was the seventh anniversary when the coach Manu Garba-led side extended the country’s grip on the cadet trophy with her fourth title.

A feat that made Governor Ayade’s predecessor, Senator Liyel Imoke, during the state’s banquet for the team at Government House in Calabar on November 15 2013, announced the house gifts to the 21 players and 10 officials, adding the houses would be located in the state’s new housing estate in Akpabuyo Local Government Area.

“Frankly, it’s unbelievable that we are yet to be given these houses almost 10 years after we won the FIFA U-17 World Cup and celebrated by everybody,” explained a crestfallen coach Garba.

He added: “In fact, we were most impressed when Senator Imoke said in the presence of the then Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, former NFF President Alhaji Aminu Maigari and members of his cabinet, that he preferred house gifts as a lasting legacy than monetary rewards but it’s unfortunate that after all these years, we are still waiting for the houses to be delivered to the players and officials.”