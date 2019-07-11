Bunmi Ogunyale
Former World Champions, Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets will today know their group opponents ahead of the forthcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil.
The draw for the competition is slated to take place at the Home of FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland.
The Manu Garba-led team alongside Angola, Cameroon and Senegal would represent Africa at the competition.
Senegal’s qualification was confirmed by the CAF Executive Committee following the decision taken by CAF’s disciplinary body to disqualify Guinea.
Hosts Brazil, who are three-time winners of the tournament, will be preassigned to position A1 in the draw and will therefore feature in the opening match.
“With their great passion for football and vast experience of organising world-class sporting events, I am convinced that Brazil and the Brazilian Football Association (CBF) will be fantastic hosts of this year’s FIFA U-17 World Cup.
