Five-time world champions, Golden Eaglets flew out of Abuja yesterday on their way to Tanzania to take part in the 13th Africa U-17 Cup of Nations taking place in that country from April 14 – 28.

Acting President of NFF, Seyi Akinwunmi, who charged them to do the nation proud by lifting the U17 AFCON trophy in Dar es Salaam on 28th April, saw off players and officials at the airport.

The Golden Eaglets secured their ticket to Tanzania, after winning the WAFU B U-17 Tournament in Niger Republic in September last year and would be aiming to be one of Africa’s four flag-bearers at the FIFA U-17 World Cup finals now scheduled for Brazil later this year.

Nigeria, Africa’s U-17 football powerhouse, edged fellow juggernauts, Ghana on penalties in Niamey to secure their slot in Tanzania and are in the same Group A as hosts, Tanzania, Uganda and Angola.