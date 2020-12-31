The Golden Eaglets, who have been training in Abuja for more than two months, will depart for the U17 AFCON qualifying tournament WAFU B in Lome, Togo on Saturday, official have informed SCORENigeria

The NFF General Assembly Tuesday endorsed the participation of the team in the qualifiers even though FIFA have cancelled the 2021 U17 World Cup due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The qualifiers were billed for Benin Republic, where Nigeria were drawn in Group B along with arch-rivals Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.

However, it has since been discovered that some of the teams may have pulled out and the tournament has now been shifted to Togo.

The withdrawals also mean that it will now be a five-day competition – January 5 to 10, 2021.

The two finalists will advance to Morocco 2021.

As exclusively reported by SCORENigeria, coach Fatai Amoo has picked 25 boys for the competition leading up to the U17 AFCON in Morocco in July.

Five other players have been placed on standby.