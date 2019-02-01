The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the country’s U-17 team, the Golden Eaglets will resume training camp ahead of the U-17 AFCON in Tanzania by the weekend.

The Eaglets will also feature in an invitational tournament in Japan as part of their build-up for the AFCON in Tanzania. The U-17 led by coach Manu Garba qualified for the U-17 AFCON when they topped the zonal qualifiers in Niger last year.

They were drawn against host, Tanzania, Angola and Uganda, which will kick off on April 14.

The tournament will produce four teams for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Peru later this year.