(NAN)

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria will take on Burkina Faso in the final match of the 2022 WAFU B Under-17 tournament on Friday in Cape Coast, Ghana.

In the competition’s second semi-final match on Tuesday, Burkina Faso edged hosts Ghana 1-0.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

This was courtesy of a second-half penalty kick converted by Ousamane Camara in the 64th minute

The second semi-final match’s result means both Burkina Faso and the Golden Eaglets will be at next year’s Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Algeria.

In the first semi-final decided earlier on Tuesday, the Golden Eaglets came from a goal down to beat Côte d’Ivoire 3-1.

Yan Diomandi had given the Baby Elephants the lead just two minutes into the game from the penalty kick spot.

But two well-taken free-kicks by Emmanuel Michael saw the Golden Eaglets go into the break 2-1 ahead.

Cote d’Ivoire were pegged further back on the hour mark when Abdullahi found the net with a glancing header to settle the contest.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .