The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria will take on Burkina Faso in the final match of the 2022 WAFU B Under-17 tournament on Friday in Cape Coast, Ghana.
In the competition’s second semi-final match on Tuesday, Burkina Faso edged hosts Ghana 1-0.
This was courtesy of a second-half penalty kick converted by Ousamane Camara in the 64th minute
The second semi-final match’s result means both Burkina Faso and the Golden Eaglets will be at next year’s Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Algeria.
In the first semi-final decided earlier on Tuesday, the Golden Eaglets came from a goal down to beat Côte d’Ivoire 3-1.
Yan Diomandi had given the Baby Elephants the lead just two minutes into the game from the penalty kick spot.
But two well-taken free-kicks by Emmanuel Michael saw the Golden Eaglets go into the break 2-1 ahead.
Cote d’Ivoire were pegged further back on the hour mark when Abdullahi found the net with a glancing header to settle the contest.
