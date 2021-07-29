By Job Osazuwa

A privately-owned school, Golden Ensign Academy, amid fanfare, marked its first graduation, where it celebrated pupils who displayed academic brilliance in their various classes.

Parents and pupils of the school, located in Oshodi, Lagos State, came out in their numbers to grace the occasion. The hall for the party was beautifully decorated, to the excitement of the pupils and guests.

The pupils, who were apparently prepared for the day, were in their best element while executing their presentations, ranging from dance drama, musical renditions, to choreography, talk show, newscasting and fashion parade.

The chairman on the occasion, Mr. Olagunju Akin, an engineer, commended the management of the school for its sacrifice in building the children to become better Nigerians that not just their family members but the society and the world at large would be proud of.

He stated that the school had done well within just one year of its existence. He pointed out that he was also pleased with the moral discipline being inculcated in the pupils. He believed that “catching them young” was the best way to correct most societal ills.

He urged teachers not to relent in imparting knowledge to their pupils, which he said would result in building future leaders. He said teachers have sensitive roles to play in counselling the pupils, especially by motivating them so that they could find pleasure in learning.

He also maintained that parents have a greater role to play in moulding their children. He explained that the number of hours the kids stay at home is far more than what they spend in school. He, therefore, tasked parents to pay more attention to their children’s upbringing.

“Parents must at all times encourage teachers in order to get the best out of the pupils and students. Teaching is not an easy task, as many people may see it from afar. The job should not be left alone for those managing the classroom. Everyone has a role to play and society will be better for it.

“Most times, parents knowingly or unknowingly destroy their children at home and then push them to the school for the teachers to perform a transformation miracle on them. It doesn’t work that way, because I had once been a teacher. Some parents are so careless by displaying certain unhealthy habits in the presence of their young children. They are quick to forget that children of these days learn faster and smarter. One often wonders where, when and how children learn certain things – positive or negative.”

The coordinator of the school, Ntiense Raphael, said she was very confident that the school has given the pupils a great start in life with the knowledge of many priceless lessons. She stated that Ensign Academy teaches the pupils to be creative, imaginative and not to be afraid to push the boundaries.

“I am so impressed with your efforts and progress as you all have grown to see learning as fun, exciting, with a passion that will help you as you advance in your education. Above all, we teach them to be respectful and obedient to the authorities.

“Each morning, my heart melts when I see those smiling faces that are followed by their warm embraces, which continually remind me of why I love teaching and how lucky I am to be part of their lives. I urge you to challenge yourselves, be kind-hearted, enjoy learning, give back to others, laugh and love.

“We thank our parents, guardians for their efforts, support, love and sacrifice that made the nursery and pre-school graduation a reality. Our gratitude also goes to our area coordinator, examination officer, head teacher and all the teachers and entire staff of this academy, who have worked tirelessly in the discharge of their duties,” she said.

