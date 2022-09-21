The prestigious Nollywood In Hollywood film showcase returns in-person to Los Angeles on September 23 and 24, 2022, after two years of virtual programming due to the COVID pandemic.

Then highlight of the 2022 edition is partnership of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organizers of the one of Hollywood’s most influential and glamorous awards show, the Golden Globes. The partnership reflects the unique status of the event at the top of the African cultural pyramid.

“We are excited to have HFPA join us this year,” says Ose Oyamendan, the founder of the event. “It’s a great testament to the importance of the event and the growth of the Nollywood industry.”

GONE and JUJU STORIES have been selected as the featured films to be screened at the fifth anniversary edition of the event, which will take place at the famous Aero Theatre in Santa Monica and Norris Cinema Theatre on the campus of the University of Southern California.

“Nollywood in Hollywood is our annual opportunity to celebrate and dive into the

evolving themes and narratives from the 3rd largest film industry in the world,” says Alex

Ago, the director of Special Projects & Programming at the University of Southern

California, Los Angeles, the world’s premiere film institution. “

By introducing our film students to the rich and diverse stories being told by Nigerian

filmmakers, we are fostering a longer-term dialogue between our two industries, one

which is getting closer all the time as Nollywood production and distribution has become

a global industry. Our hope is that audiences will be both entertained and inspired, and

that the spirit of collaboration, so central to both the artistry and business of cinema, will

help our students pursue greater international cultural exchange throughout their

careers.

Nollywood In Hollywood is a showcase designed to showcase and celebrate Nigerian

films in the center of the entertainment world in Los Angeles. Founded in 2018 by

filmmaker Ose Oyamendan, the event is presented by American Cinematheque,

operators of the prestigious Egyptian and Aero Theaters amongst others; the illustrious

School of Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California; and O2A Media Corp.

overseas and the Golden Globes’ appreciation of the Nollywood film industry.

This year’s event will kick off on Friday, September 23rd with a red-carpet, opening night

screening of GONE, a family drama about an unlucky boxer trying to mend his life and

family.

“After holding the event virtually for the last two years, it’s truly great we can have an inperson event again this year,” says Maceo Willis, the director of operations for the

event. “Nollywood In Hollywood is designed as a social event where people can mix,

discover our culture and have fun. But the pandemic did open us to new audiences

around the world. We got people tuning in from Jamaica and Pakistan the last two years

so we’re excited to combine both formats.”

The second night features JUJUSTORIES, a three-part anthology film exploring

modern-day juju (magical) stories rooted in Nigerian folklore and urban legend. The film

is co-directed by Abba Makama, C.J. Obasi, and Michael Omonua),

Films screened during past editions of the event include KING OF BOYS, ISOKEN, UP

NORTH, EYIMOFE, MERRY MEN 2, THE GHOST AND THE HOUSE OF TRUTH, 93

DAYS, THE MILKMAID, LIONHEART and LIVING IN BONDAGE: BREAKING FREE.

Some of the filmmakers and actors who have been part of the showcase include Kunle

Afolayan, Dakore Akande, Steve Gukas, Akin Omotosho, AY Makun, Ramsey Nouah,

Kemi Adetiba and Tope Oshin.