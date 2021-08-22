Beautician and Influencer, Egbedi Lucky Golden claim has stated that, his company, golden house Nigeria agency is opened to upcoming models.

Egbedi posted this on his social media page @goldtiful, where he stated that modelling has been a core mandate in his organization.

According to him, there are lots of models we have trained that have excelled in their chosen careers.

Our models have been signed on by different brands and top organizations, and we are always happy to see them at the top.

Golden House Nigeria has an agency that runs a modelling academy, and we are still opened to receiving new persons who are interested in modelling.

So far, we have had commendations from our graduands, and when we get positive feedback on what we are doing, it spurs us to do more, Egbedi said.