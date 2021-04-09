According to Babatunde Ajayi, one of the organizers of the kitty for the Benue born amateur golfer, the kitty is to earn one of our own who has been a great influence to the Dolphins Golf Club and this is our little way of honouring him.

He revealed that as part of activities for the retirement kitty, Nigeria’s number one golfer would be on ground to honour him with his presence. “As a club, we’re proud to organize this kitty for our member, Francis Olo, an engineer. Aside having confirmed that Nigeria’s number one golfer Andrew Odoh would be here, there will also be prizes for winners that participate in the kitty.