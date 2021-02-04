B. Hassan of Ikeja Golf Club, playing off handicap 17 with record scores of 84gross over 67net became winner of the third edition of the Leopard Tournament and Beauty Pageant held at Abeokuta Golf Club last weekend, while Saliu-Jimoh finished as runners up with 91gross over 68net and T. Olugbemi of Abeokuta Golf Club emerged winner of the men’s category with 89gross over 66net.

Former Lady Captain of Ibadan Golf Club, Dr. Temitope Farombi and Dr. ASK Makinde emerged Queen and King respectively in the Leopard Beauty contest from the results presented by the panel of Judges comprising eminent personalities which includes: Gen. Dr MC Ezeoke Rtd. Barr Chief Mrs. Ongodi Nkwoji, Hon Commissioner for Health Ogun State Dr Tomi Coker and Mrs. Remi Johnson at the end of the unique event.

Dr Tomi Coker, the Commissioner for Health in Ogun State who was the special guest at the event in her remarks during the closing ceremony said women are Key to the socio-economic development of any nation, and to empower women means that one is increasing the quantity and quality of human capacity of a nation.

“Women are Key to the socio-economic development of any nation. And to empower women means that you’re increasing the quantity and quality of human capacity of a nation. Golf gives mental agility, it gives physical fitness and a beautiful outlook which is what we’re seeing in all these women golfers here, all these three things are the recipe for a confident woman that is ready to conquer the world”, said Dr Coker.

About 250 golfers from notable golf clubs in Nigeria participated in women and men categories of the annual golf tournament where they all don different leopard print attires that depicted self-confidence, the key element and ideology of the golf event.

The coordinator of the event, Ms Sumbo Oshile in her remarks during the prize presentation and closing ceremony thanked all and sundry that contributed to the success of the event especially the sponsors which included many corporate bodies and private individuals.

The Captain of Abeokuta Golf Club that hosted the event, Kola Adeneye thanked the golfers for their good conduct during the 2-day event, especially for their strict adherence to the covid19 protocols during the play and socials.

Members of the Leopard Tournament Organising Committee includes: Maureen Reece, the chairperson, Wilson Egberipou, Barr. Mrs Ongodi Nkwoji, Ms Sumbo Oshile the co-ordinator, Mrs. Remi Johnson and Mary Gabriel.